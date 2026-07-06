The Heavenly Road of Miracles

A total of 960 kilometers of railway track above 4,000 meters in elevation; 550 kilometers laid across continuous permafrost; passing through high-altitude regions where oxygen levels are just 50 percent of those on the plains...Each of these figures represents a world-class engineering challenge.

The Qinghai–Xizang Railway took on all of these challenges at once.

For the past twenty years, this "Heavenly Road" has transformed once-impassable terrain into vital transport corridors. It has witnessed historic advances in economic and social development along its route, as Xizang has evolved from a geographic frontier into a new gateway for opening-up and regional connectivity, ultimately improving the lives of local people.

Forged in one of the world's harshest environments, this miracle-making railway continues to press ahead.