Guangzhou's Xinsha Port sees record surge in NEV exports

(ECNS) -- Xinsha Port in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, witnessed the export of 53,126 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the first half of 2026, a 325% increase from a year earlier and more than the port's total NEV exports for all of 2025, highlighting the rapid growth of China's vehicle exports.

Overall vehicle exports for the first half of the year exceeded 96,000 units, outpacing imports by nearly 7,000 units.

In February, vehicle exports from the port surpassed imports for the first time, marking a historic shift in the port's role from a major import hub to a net exporter.

The export boom has driven a sharp increase in vessel traffic. In the second quarter, multiple large ro-ro vessels arrived in quick succession, with NEVs accounting for up to 85% of the cargo on some ships. The "SAIC Anji Jincheng" set a new single-vessel export record for the port, carrying 6,068 NEVs in a single voyage.

To support the growing export volume, border inspection authorities introduced streamlined measures such as online pre-declarations, 24-hour arrival inspections and integrated customs clearance with terminal operations, helping ensure vehicles are shipped without delays.

(By Tang Yuxian)