Beijing launches 22 measures to boost high-quality rural employment

(ECNS) -- Beijing has introduced 22 new measures aimed at promoting high-quality, full employment for the city's rural workforce, with a focus on creating jobs, expanding training opportunities and supporting entrepreneurship.

The policy encourages job growth in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fruit production, agritourism, modern services, urban renewal and government-funded projects. It also plans to develop the under-forest economy while maintaining at least 30,000 "green jobs" for rural workers.

To widen employment opportunities, Beijing will support businesses to stabilize and expand hiring, encouraging flexible employment and entrepreneurship, promoting work-relief programs, and increasing public welfare job placements. The city aims to provide at least 10,000 public welfare positions each year for rural residents facing employment challenges.

To upgrade rural workers' skills, the city will strengthen vocational training, cultivate high-quality farmers and develop modern agricultural vocational education. Specialized courses will be offered to encourage eligible rural youth to enroll in technical schools. Training programs will be provided for leaders in emerging industries such as rural e-commerce, rural tourism and homestay management.

(By Tang Yuxian)