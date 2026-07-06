ASEAN remains Yunnan's largest trading partner in first five months

(ECNS) -- ASEAN remained Yunnan province's largest trading partner in the first five months of 2026, according to statistics released by Kunming Customs.

From January to May, Kunming Customs issued 47,100 certificates of origin under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area preferential tariff arrangement for exporters in Yunnan, covering goods worth 7.35 billion yuan ($1.02 billion). The number of certificates and their value increased 17.2% and 16.5% year over year, respectively.

The certificates are expected to help Yunnan exporters secure about 184 million yuan ($25.6 million) in tariff savings in ASEAN markets.

"In the past, we had to go to the customs office to apply for certificates of origin. Now, with online submission, it takes just seconds. Even urgent orders on weekends can be handled flexibly — it's both time-saving and efficient," said Zhang Xiangjun, general manager of Yuxi Huali Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

To ensure that the benefits of the policy reach enterprises directly, Kunming Customs has rolled out a series of optimized services, including round-the-clock smart review of certificates of origin, one-on-one policy guidance for key industries, and streamlined cross-border logistics procedures along the China-Laos Railway and key ports such as Mohan and Hekou.

Officials said the measures are designed to facilitate two-way trade between Yunnan and ASEAN, supporting exports of Yunnan's specialty products while improving the flow of goods from ASEAN countries.

(By Tang Yuxian)