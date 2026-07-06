China urges U.S. to end blockade of Cuba: FM Spokesperson

(ECNS) -- China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, urging the U.S. to immediately end its blockade and coercive pressure on Cuba and stop violating the Cuban people's rights to survival and development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a new briefing when asked to comment on the speeches of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who warned that the U.S. blockade of Cuba has reached a "critical level" and constitutes a genocide threat, and he has called for a special session of the UN General Assembly on July 7 to address the issue.

The spokesperson noted that the comprehensive blockade and illegal sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Cuba for over 60 years are disastrous for the Cuban people.

Recently, the U.S. has further escalated these blockade and sanctions measures, which have severely undermined the basic livelihoods of the Cuban people and drawn great concern from the international community, Mao said.

China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposes external interference and stands ready to work with the international community to uphold international fairness and justice, the spokesperson concluded.