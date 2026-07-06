Insights | International military officers: Partnership over alliance — China sets an example for major powers in peace efforts

(ECNS) -- The 9th International Defense Forum and Themed Conference for the 70th Anniversary of China's National Defense University (NDU) International Military Training were held in Beijing recently.

On the sidelines of the forum, representatives of international military trainees from Ecuador, Thailand, and Pakistan shared their ideas on the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and China's military development.

These officers highlighted that the Global Security Initiative (GSI) is instrumental in addressing global security issues and forging a better future for mankind. As a major power, China sets a stellar example for other major powers by adhering to the principle of "partnership over alliance" and leveraging its defense capabilities to safeguard world peace and extend humanitarian aid.

Furthermore, the interviewees emphasized that a mutual trust and dialogue-based security order remains the most effective vehicle to resolve disputes, transcend geopolitical conflicts, and achieve a common consensus. (Wu Xinru)