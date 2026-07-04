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Comicomment | The American Dream: Beyond the crystal ball

2026-07-04 19:21:03Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

On July 4, 2026, the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its founding. Fireworks, parades, concerts and expos are all part of the celebration. Behind the pageantry, however, lies a different reality. 

As the country celebrates its milestone, deepening social divisions, escalating partisan conflict and long-standing governance challenges remain unresolved. When the fireworks fade, what will people remember—250 years of achievement, or a carefully staged illusion? Is the American Dream still a lived reality, or has it become a story polished and repackaged over and over again? The answer may already exist beyond the crystal ball.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, the United States was founded on the promise of freedom. Two hundred and fifty years later, it is still selling the American Dream to the world. But as reality continues to puncture the illusion, how many people are still willing to believe?

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