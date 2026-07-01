Touching a century of CPC history: Why are foreign leaders visiting this museum?

A bugle-shaped magnet. A tote bag printed with the words “A single spark can start a prairie fire.” A T-shirt carrying the slogan “Serve the People”...

Today, we are visiting the Museum of the Communist Party of China, a place that preserves more than a century of history. The year 2026 marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March.

In recent years, an increasing number of foreign leaders have visited the museum, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Vietnamese President To Lam. They come not only to learn about the history of the CPC, but also to gain a better understanding of China's path of development.

From 1921 to 2026, more than a century has passed. Yet throughout that journey, the CPC has continued to ask and strive to answer the same question: Who does it strive for?

The answer has remained unchanged: To serve the people wholeheartedly.

Perhaps that is why, even after more than a century, this history continues to resonate across generations and speak to people today. (Huang Fang, Wang Luyao)