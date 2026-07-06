China-Vietnam international passenger trains suspended due to Typhoon Maysak

(ECNS) -- China-Vietnam international passenger trains T8701 and T8702 have been temporarily suspended due to Typhoon Maysak, the 10th typhoon of the year, China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. said on Sunday.

The suspension affects train T8701, scheduled to depart Nanning on Monday, and train T8702, due to arrive at Pingxiang on Wednesday.

Typhoon Maysak made landfall in northern Vietnam on Saturday evening with outer bands bringing heavy rain to central and southern parts of Guangxi's Zhuang Autonomous Region. There were torrential downpours in some areas and persistent heavy rain and severe convective weather are expected to continue affecting the region.

China Railway Nanning Group carried out comprehensive grid-based safety inspections and hazard checks in advance, adjusted train operation plans as conditions changed, and put in place safety measures including reduced speeds, block inspections and train suspensions.

Passengers are advised to check the 12306 app for real-time updates on suspensions and schedule changes, and can process refunds or ticket changes online.

The China Meteorological Administration said the remnants of Typhoon Maysak, combined with the southwest monsoon, will continue to bring heavy to torrential rain to Guangxi, Guangdong, Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong over the next three days. Authorities in Guangxi and Hunan have been urged to stay alert to secondary disasters triggered by the rainfall.

(By Tang Yuxian)