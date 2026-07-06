Sanmenxia Dam begins Yellow River water and sediment regulation ahead of flood season

(ECNS) -- The Sanmenxia Dam on the Yellow River in Henan Province began water and sediment regulation operations on Sunday as part of the Yellow River's annual pre-flood season management program, following dispatch instructions from the Yellow River Conservancy Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources.

The dam began releasing water at a flow rate of 1,500 cubic meters per second at 9 a.m. Sunday. The discharge was increased to 2,000 cubic meters per second at 9 p.m., and then to 3,200 cubic meters per second after four hours of operation.

Sanmenxia Dam on the Yellow River in Henan province begins water and sediment regulation operations ahead of the main flood season on July 5, 2026. (Photo: Sanmenxia Yellow River Mingzhu (Group) Co., Ltd.)

Located on the middle reaches of the Yellow River, the Sanmenxia Dam broke ground in 1957 and began storing water in September 1960. It was the first major water conservancy project built on the river's main channel after the founding of the People's Republic of China.

As a key component of the flood control and water-sediment regulation system in the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River, the dam plays a vital linking role in coordinated regulation operations with the Wanjiazhai and Xiaolangdi reservoirs.

This year's regulation operation aims to increase flood storage capacity, improve water supply security, reduce sediment buildup, optimize sediment transport, and provide operational experience for a pilot flood management program.

An official from the Sanmenxia Dam Management Bureau said the authority will closely monitor weather conditions and river flows, conduct real-time analysis of water and rainfall data, strengthen emergency response and flood control coordination, carry out real-time analysis of hydrological data, and issue timely flood warnings.

The bureau will also enhance the application of the dam's modern reservoir management platform, intensify inspection and patrols, and ensure safety for both personnel and infrastructure throughout the regulation period.

(By Tang Yuxian)