63 youths named 'Junior Cultural Ambassadors' by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation

(ECNS) -- The China Soong Ching Ling Foundation on Sunday named 63 young people from China and abroad as "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" at the conclusion of its 2026 exchange program in Hefei, Anhui province.

The event, themed "My Favorite Chinese Festival(s)," received 354 video entries from 51 countries across five continents. Through the videos, participants shared their understanding of Chinese culture through the lens of traditional festivals.

Young participants from abroad experience gold-painting on Hui-style inksticks during the 2026 China Soong Ching Ling Foundation "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" program in Hefei, Anhui province, on July 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Zhao Qiang)

Among the award recipients was Leon Alexander Sebastiansson, a 12-year-old from Iceland who became interested in Chinese culture after watching the animated film Kung Fu Panda. He began learning Chinese seven years ago.

"I can speak five languages, but I like Chinese the most. I also love Chinese culture. I can perform Sichuan opera face-changing, play the bamboo flute, paint Chinese paintings, do calligraphy, and know some Chinese kung fu," he said.

His parents accompany him every year to Chengdu for intensive training in Sichuan opera face-changing.

Another award recipient, Viktoria Ivaylova of Bulgaria, said years of studying the Chinese language and traditional culture have given her a broader understanding of the world.

"The core of cultural exchange lies in mutual understanding, respect and appreciation through communication. Cross-cultural encounters broaden one's horizons and foster an open and inclusive mindset," she said.

Young participants from abroad taste Chinese tea during the 2026 China Soong Ching Ling Foundation "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" program in Hefei, Anhui province, on July 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Zhao Qiang)

Since its launch five years ago, the Junior Cultural Ambassadors program has attracted more than 1,700 young participants from over 70 countries and more than 100 partner organizations. Supported by Chinese cultural centers overseas, China National Tourist Offices and other international partners, the program has recognized more than 200 Junior Cultural Ambassadors to date.

(By Tang Yuxian)