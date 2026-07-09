China's PPI up 4.1 pct in June

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 4.1 percent year on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, PPI dipped 0.3 percent last month, the NBS data showed.

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 4.1 percent year on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, PPI dipped 0.3 percent last month, the NBS data showed.