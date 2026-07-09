Thursday Jul 9, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

'Comfort women' survivor dies in Hunan, leaving six on Chinese mainland

2026-07-09 15:21:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A 99-year-old Chinese survivor of the Japanese military's World War II "comfort women" system died Wednesday in Pingjiang County, Hunan Province. Her death leaves six registered survivors on the Chinese mainland.

Born in 1928 in Changsha, the woman known by the pseudonym Grandma Hui was taken by authorities of the Japanese puppet regime in the summer of 1945 under the pretext of manual labor.

According to the Research Center for Comfort Women at Shanghai Normal University, she and other women were forced to work during the day and subjected to sexual enslavement by Japanese soldiers at night for more than 10 days.

Hui was identified as a surviving victim in August 2024 following field research, interviews and archival verification conducted by researchers from Shanghai Normal University, the center said.

The research center continues to collect testimonies, conduct site visits and examine historical records documenting the experiences of the victims.

According to historical research cited by the center, about 400,000 women across Asia were forced into sexual enslavement by the Japanese military during World War II, nearly half of them Chinese.

(File photo: China News Service)
(File photo: China News Service)

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]