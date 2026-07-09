Yan'an apples exported to Uzbekistan for first time

(ECNS)— Two shipments of Yan'an apples, totaling 39.7 metric tons, have been exported to Uzbekistan for the first time after clearing customs, marking a new milestone for the renowned fruit's overseas expansion, Xi'an Customs said Thursday.

Located in a prime apple-growing area on the Loess Plateau, Yan’an enjoys favorable natural conditions and produces high-quality apples with strong international competitiveness. The city's apples have so far been exported to more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

Wang Chao, head of Shaanxi Wangzhanggui Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., said the company had previously exported Yan’an apples to Canada, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and other markets. After securing the first order from Uzbekistan, the company sought help from Yan’an Customs because it was unfamiliar with the country’s phytosanitary import requirements.

Customs officials provided end-to-end guidance on export compliance, helping the company strengthen its quality control and product traceability systems to ensure the smooth completion of the shipment.

Liu Jingjing, head of the inspection section at Yan’an Customs, said the agency has supported local producers in expanding standardized orchard management and upgrading packing facilities since the beginning of the year. As a result, the number of export-registered orchards and packing houses in the area under its jurisdiction has doubled.

To support fresh produce exports, Yan’an Customs has also opened a green channel for agricultural and food products, shortening customs clearance time and helping ensure faster overseas delivery of locally grown apples.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)