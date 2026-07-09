China launches six-month crackdown on wildlife crimes

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Public Security has launched a nationwide campaign against crimes involving birds and other wildlife, stepping up efforts to combat illegal hunting, trafficking and criminal networks.

The ministry said the "Safe Wilderness 2026" campaign will run from late June to December and focus on dismantling black-market supply chains linked to wildlife crimes.

Police were instructed to target illegal hunting involving firearms and drones, as well as online sales and restaurants trading in wild animal products. Authorities will also investigate the entire supply chain, including poaching, purchasing, and distribution networks.

The ministry said law enforcement agencies will focus on organized and cross-regional cases while working with other government departments to identify high-risk industries and areas.

China will also strengthen international law enforcement cooperation to combat cross-border wildlife crimes, according to the notice.

The campaign comes as authorities continue to tighten enforcement against illegal wildlife trade and enhance environmental protection measures.

(By Zhang Jiahao)