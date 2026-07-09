China sets urban employment, social security targets for next five years

(ECNS) -- China on Thursday released its human resources and social security development plan for the 2026-2030 period (2026-2030), setting targets to maintain stable urban employment and expand social security coverage over the next five years.

According to the plan, the country aims to keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate below 5.5%.

The government plans to help 25 million urban job seekers find work and assist 6.5 million people facing employment difficulties in securing jobs.

The plan also calls for subsidized vocational training for more than 50 million people, including 17.5 million rural migrant workers.

For social security, the government aims to keep participation in basic pension insurance above 95%.

The plan also seeks to increase the number of people covered by unemployment and work injury insurance to 255 million and 345 million, respectively, while expanding the total size of enterprise and occupational pension funds to more than 9 trillion yuan.

Job seekers. (Photo: China News Service)

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)