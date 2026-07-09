China's highest-capacity full-slewing semi-submersible crane vessel enters service

(ECNS) -- The Sihang Yongsheng, China's highest-capacity full-slewing semi-submersible crane vessel, was delivered and entered service in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday, CCTV News reported.

The vessel is a non-self-propelled semi-submersible barge built for both heavy lifting and offshore cargo transport. It runs 110 meters long, with a moulded breadth of 43.8 meters and a moulded depth of 8 meters, and its 4,800 square meters of deck space is roughly the size of an entire warehouse floor at a large logistics hub.

A massive full-slewing luffing crane sits at the stern. Its boom measures 149 meters, and its maximum hoisting height of 172.5 meters is comparable to a building of more than 50 storeys. In fixed-stern lifting mode, the vessel can raise up to 2,200 tonnes in a single operation, roughly the combined weight of 1,500 passenger cars, making it the highest-capacity full-slewing semi-submersible crane vessel in China.

Huang Chenguang, the project's chief engineer at CCCC Fourth Harbor Engineering's Hangtong subsidiary, said that when the vessel is anchored at sea, the crane can rotate through a full 360 degrees. It can lift and install oversized, ultra-heavy components, including large offshore steel structures, offshore wind turbine jackets and heavy bridge segments.

The vessel's continuous flat deck can carry up to 10,000 tonnes of cargo. It can also submerge to take on a load and then rise again once the cargo has been towed into position and secured, allowing it to switch between lifting and cargo-transport work.

It is further equipped with a fully automated, intelligent ballast-control system that calculates operating parameters and keeps the vessel balanced throughout an operation without human intervention. According to the report, the vessel fills several technological gaps in China's large-tonnage, multipurpose offshore engineering vessel sector.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)