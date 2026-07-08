China-France production of Cyrano de Bergerac premieres in Avignon

(ECNS) -- A theatre-and-ballet adaptation of the French classic Cyrano de Bergerac, created jointly by Chinese and French artists, premiered on Monday during the annual theatre festival in Avignon, France.

A theatre-and-ballet adaptation of the French classic Cyrano de Bergerac, created jointly by Chinese and French artists, premieres in Avignon, July 6, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The production was directed by French director and actor Alan Barbin-Sorano, who also took the lead role. Chinese ballet artist Qiu Siting danced the female lead, Roxane, and Yang Pingyi served as producer. The sold-out show brought together 14 artists from China and France.

Weaving theatre together with ballet, the production retells the classic tale through an interplay of dialogue and dance. Barbin-Sorano's performance drew rounds of applause, while Qiu's choreography folded elements of Eastern dance aesthetics into the French work. Audience members said the ballet lent the piece an added sense of poetry and visual beauty.

Staged as a China-France joint production at the 2026 Avignon festival, the work showcased a deep fusion of French theatre and Chinese dance, and marked a fresh achievement in cultural exchange between the two countries.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)