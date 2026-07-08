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China's STAR Market indices end mixed on Wednesday

2026-07-08 17:24:01Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The STAR Composite Index, which tracks the performance of stocks on China's sci-tech innovation board, fell 0.44% to close at 2,305.5 points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the STAR 50 Index, which tracks the 50 largest and most actively traded stocks on the board, gained 0.73% to close at 2,016.23 points.

Launched on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2019, the sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR Market, aims to support enterprises in high-tech and strategic emerging sectors.

(Screenshot)
(Screenshot)

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)  

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