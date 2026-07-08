2026 China (Guangdong)-ASEAN forum to focus on industrial cooperation

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China (Guangdong)-ASEAN Trade Promotion and Supply Chain Cooperation Mechanism Development Coordination and Exchange Conference will be held July 15-16 at the Baiyun International Convention Center in Guangzhou, the provincial government said Wednesday.

Co-hosted by the People's Government of Guangdong Province and the ASEAN-China Centre, the conference follows last year's inaugural event. This year's agenda includes discussions on AI-driven industrial transformation, new energy development, supply chain integration, China (Guangdong)-Thailand trade and new energy cooperation.

The event will also launch the "Guangdong Enterprises Going Global to ASEAN" legal and commercial support program and release country-specific trade guides for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, as well as the 2026 Guangdong-ASEAN Supply Chain Report.

The ASEAN-China Business Council's Guangdong Liaison Office has been launched, and Guangdong has signed memorandums of understanding with business councils in Brunei, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam. With overseas trade and investment service centers operating in Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam, along with RCEP service centers in all 21 prefecture-level cities, Guangdong aims to deepen business cooperation with ASEAN.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)