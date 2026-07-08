Guangxi steps up efforts to prevent flood-related snakebites

(ECNS) -- Hengzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has secured sufficient antivenom supplies and activated emergency snakebite response measures following recent floods in Yunbiao Town, local authorities said Tuesday.

Heavy rain and powerful winds brought on by Typhoon Maysak continued to batter Guangxi on Tuesday as a super typhoon, Bavi, moved toward southeastern China.

Hengzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is flooded due to Typhoon Maysak. (Photo: China News Service)

The city's health commission and Yunbiao Town officials rapidly deployed medical resources, increasing antivenom stocks at the municipal people's hospital to meet expected demand. Senior experts from the autonomous region and Nanning were dispatched to the site to guide clinical treatment and manage severe cases.

Multiple field medical stations were set up in affected areas, and a dedicated snakebite emergency channel was established to speed up triage, diagnosis and treatment. Frontline medical staff also received targeted training in wound management, rapid assessment and pre-hospital care.

Authorities are also conducting public awareness campaigns through village broadcasts, WeChat groups and door-to-door visits, advising residents to avoid high-risk areas such as ditches, grassy fields and flooded lowlands, especially at night.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)