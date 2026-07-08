China hopes Netherlands ensures fair investment environment, stable chip supply chains

(ECNS) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has called on the Netherlands to maintain the stability of the semiconductor industry and supply chains and provide a fair, transparent and predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

The 18th meeting of the China-Netherlands Joint Economic and Trade Committee is held in Beijing on July 7, 2026. (Photo: China's Ministry of Commerce)

Wang made the remarks Tuesday in Beijing during the 18th meeting of the China-Netherlands Joint Economic and Trade Committee, where representatives discussed bilateral and China-EU economic relations.

Wang said China is ready to expand cooperation with the Netherlands in advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, green transition and modern services, while welcoming greater Dutch investment.

Addressing broader China-EU trade relations, Wang urged the Dutch government to play a constructive role within the EU to help stabilize bilateral ties. He added that both sides should work to resolve trade disputes and manage differences through dialogue and consultation.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)