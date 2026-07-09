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China opens first unmanned AI-driven laboratory in Shanghai

2026-07-08 17:15:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has opened its first AI-driven laboratory capable of conducting scientific research without human operators, marking an advance in intelligent materials science research. Located in Shanghai's Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, the facility integrates AI computing with experimental equipment to enable a fully automated research workflow.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of AI for Science, affiliated with Fudan University, the platform has completed validation trials in biomedicine, energy materials and formulation science. Its cross-task transfer capabilities allow core system modules to be reused across a wide range of academic and industrial research applications.

To demonstrate its capabilities, a five-day validation trial began Tuesday. Results from the trial will be released at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 18.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)

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