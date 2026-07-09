China unveils five-year plan to strengthen tourism sector

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has unveiled a national tourism development plan through 2030 aimed at boosting the sector's role in economic growth, employment and domestic consumption.

Approved by the State Council, the plan outlines targets to improve tourism infrastructure, expand high-quality tourism products and enhance public services.

According to the document, China aims to make significant progress in building a modern tourism industry by 2030, with tourism and related industries contributing a growing share of the country's gross domestic product.

The plan also calls for creating new growth drivers through digitalization, green development and deeper integration of tourism with other industries.

Authorities said priorities include improving regional tourism development, stimulating tourism spending, expanding international tourism exchanges and strengthening sector governance.

The ministry said local governments and relevant agencies will be responsible for implementing the plan and monitoring progress toward its goals.

(By Zhang Jiahao)