Thursday Jul 9, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China unveils five-year plan to strengthen tourism sector

2026-07-08 17:09:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has unveiled a national tourism development plan through 2030 aimed at boosting the sector's role in economic growth, employment and domestic consumption.

Approved by the State Council, the plan outlines targets to improve tourism infrastructure, expand high-quality tourism products and enhance public services.

According to the document, China aims to make significant progress in building a modern tourism industry by 2030, with tourism and related industries contributing a growing share of the country's gross domestic product.

The plan also calls for creating new growth drivers through digitalization, green development and deeper integration of tourism with other industries.

Authorities said priorities include improving regional tourism development, stimulating tourism spending, expanding international tourism exchanges and strengthening sector governance.

The ministry said local governments and relevant agencies will be responsible for implementing the plan and monitoring progress toward its goals.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]