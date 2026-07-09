China adds HPV vaccine to national immunization program for girls

(ECNS) -- China's disease control and health authorities have updated the national childhood immunization schedule, adding the HPV vaccine to the country's vaccination program and lowering the starting age for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccinations.

The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the National Health Commission jointly released the 2026 version of the national immunization schedule.

Under the revised guidelines, girls aged 13 will receive two doses of a bivalent HPV vaccine as part of the national immunization program.

The schedule also lowers the starting age for DTP vaccination from 3 months to 2 months, while maintaining the five-dose regimen.

The updated guidelines also include specific recommendations for vaccinating children with special health conditions.

(By Zhang Jiahao)