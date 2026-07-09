China to strengthen pricing law amid crackdown on unfair competition

(ECNS) - China's market regulator is revising the country's Price Law to strengthen measures against predatory pricing and other unfair pricing practices as authorities step up efforts to curb what officials describe as "involution-style" competition.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said on Tuesday it was also considering amendments to implementation rules for fair competition reviews.

SAMR said it launched 16 enforcement campaigns in the first half of 2026 aimed at improving market order and competition.

The regulator said it imposed a combined 3.6 billion yuan ($502 million) in fines on seven major e-commerce and food delivery platforms, including Pinduoduo, Meituan, JD.com and Ele.me, over violations involving so-called "ghost kitchens." It also cited antitrust compliance measures involving freight platform Huolala and ongoing investigations into alleged monopoly and unfair competition practices.

Tang Kexin, deputy director-general of SAMR's legal affairs department, said the proposed legal revisions would help prevent businesses from engaging in "bottomless price wars."

(By Zhang Jiahao)