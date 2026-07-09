China lowers starting age for DTaP vaccine, expands free HPV vaccination

(ECNS) -- China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the National Health Commission on Tuesday released an updated national immunization protocol that lowers the starting age for the diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccine and confirms free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations for 13-year-old girls nationwide.

Under the new guidelines, the immunization schedule for the DTaP vaccine will begin at 2 months of age, earlier than the previous standard of three months.

Health authorities said the change is intended to strengthen early protection for infants in response to a rise in whooping cough cases in recent years.

The protocol also confirms that two doses of bivalent human papillomavirus vaccine will be offered free of charge to 13-year-old girls nationwide.

This details the implementation of a national strategy announced last September to include HPV vaccines in the country's public immunization program to increase coverage and prevent cervical cancer.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)