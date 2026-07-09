China leads global fintech patent rankings

(ECNS) -- China has led the world in the number and quality of fintech patent applications over the past decade, according to a joint survey by The Nikkei and Tokyo-based research firm Patent Result.

The study, which analyzed filings across 118 countries and regions from 2016 to 2025, found that global fintech patent applications tripled to about 120,000. Chinese companies accounted for more than 38% of the total, followed by the United States with 17%, South Korea with 9% and Japan with 8%.

Chinese companies also dominated the corporate rankings, taking eight of the top 10 spots. The list was led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Tencent. Beyond application volume, China ranked first in patent quality, measured by patent value and competitiveness, with the United States and Japan ranking second and third, respectively.

（By intern Lin Qiaochu）