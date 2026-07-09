China Southern Power Grid uses digital tech to restore power in flood-hit Guangxi

(ECNS) -- China Southern Power Grid upgraded its flood and typhoon emergency response to Level II on Monday, deploying more than 10,000 personnel and a digital disaster prevention system to restore power after heavy rainfall triggered widespread flooding in Guangxi.

Flooding caused by the remnants of Typhoon Maysak and monsoon rains disrupted power grids in Nanning, Qinzhou and Fangchenggang.

In response, the company mobilized repair teams and emergency equipment from neighboring Guangdong Province.

To speed up repairs, the company deployed more than 7,000 video monitoring units and used drones to inspect damaged power lines in landslide-prone areas.

Drones equipped with high-intensity lights illuminated overnight repair sites, while an integrated digital platform coordinated resources to prioritize power restoration for hospitals, shelters and water treatment plants.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)