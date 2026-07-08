Guigang denies rumors of snake escape from farm

(ECNS) -- Authorities in Guigang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have dismissed online rumors claiming snakes escaped from a local breeding farm, saying an official investigation found the reports to be false.

The rumors, which spread Tuesday through videos and images claiming a snake farm near Guigang Expo Park had experienced a snake escape, had sparked public concern.

The rumors, which spread Tuesday through edited videos and images alleging a snake farm near Guigang Expo Park had experienced an escape, prompted public concern.

The Guigang Forestry Bureau said an emergency investigation confirmed the footage was not filmed in Guigang but originated from other cities and counties before being falsely relabeled as a local incident.

Officials also confirmed there are no snake farms near Guigang Expo Park or elsewhere in the city's urban area. No snake escape incidents from any snake farm have occurred in other counties or districts of Guigang, and there is no risk of snakes escaping or spreading.

The bureau noted that wild snakes do appear outdoors during summer, but the public should simply take precautions at home and when going out, and there is no need to panic.

(By Tang Yuxian)