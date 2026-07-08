China issues first national standard for elderly-friendly government service platforms 

(ECNS) -- China has released its first national standard for building elderly-friendly government service platforms, aiming to make digital public services more accessible, inclusive and secure for senior citizens.

Issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration), the Guidelines for Elderly-Friendly Service Construction on Government Service Platforms establish the country's first unified framework dedicated to age-friendly government digital services.

The standard draws on typical experience and mature practices from local governments in adapting services for the elderly.

It is built on four core principles: usability, inclusiveness, accessibility and security.

It recommends dedicated service sections for older users, scenario-based navigation and integrated one-stop services. The guidelines also support three service models: independent online access, authorized online access and coordinated online-offline services, allowing elderly users to choose the option that best suits their needs.

On general design, the standard addresses six dimensions: interface, interaction, information content, accessibility, smart features and elderly-friendliness evaluation. These are intended to help platforms evolve from merely "usable" to truly "easy to use."

To strengthen data protection, the guidelines introduce safeguards covering the collection, storage, use and sharing of seniors' personal information, reinforcing privacy and security throughout the process.

The standard will help bridge the "digital divide" that often leaves elderly users struggling with "unclear displays, hard-to-find functions and hesitation to click" when using government service platforms.

It will enable senior citizens to fully integrate into the digital era and share in the benefits of social development and progress.

(By Tang Yuxian)