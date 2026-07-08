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Chinese and international dancers compete at BATTLE FRESH 2026

2026-07-08 17:04:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- More than 2,000 dancers took part in BATTLE FRESH 2026, a hip-hop dance competition that drew participants from China and abroad, organizers said.

The event, launched in 2019, attracted 800 competitors in the all-age division and 400 in the junior division, making it the largest edition of the competition to date.

Dancers compete at the sixth BATTLE FRESH event, which set a new scale record with Chinese and international participants. (Photo: Courtesy of the interviewee)
Dancers compete at the sixth BATTLE FRESH event, which set a new scale record with Chinese and international participants. (Photo: Courtesy of the interviewee)

"Creating a professional and international top-tier street dance competition has always been our mission," said Zhang Lingfeng, founder of BATTLE FRESH.

During this year's event, the junior category saw dancers from Kazakhstan, Russia and France reach the top eight for the first time. The all-age category attracted professional dancers from the Republic of Korea, Russia, France and the United States, with several emerging Chinese dancers also making it to the global top eight.

In addition to competition, the event featured open cypher sessions, allowing dancers from different countries to exchange freestyle techniques and performance styles.

Zhang Lingfeng, founder of BATTLE FRESH, said the event aims to support young dancers and promote international cultural exchange through street dance.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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