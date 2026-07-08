Yunnan Province activates flood alert across 13 cities and prefectures

(ECNS) - Yunnan Province in southwest China activated a Level IV flood emergency response across 13 cities and prefectures late Tuesday after forecasters warned of heavy rainfall in several areas.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said the response covered Kunming, Qujing, Yuxi and 10 other regions.

The move followed a Level-IV rainstorm warning issued by the Yunnan Meteorological Observatory, which forecast torrential rain and localized downpours over the next 24 hours in parts of the province.

Provincial authorities said local governments had been instructed to deploy officials to high-risk areas, position rescue teams in advance, inspect potential hazards and relocate residents from dangerous locations when necessary.

Emergency management agencies and related departments have also strengthened joint duty arrangements and information reporting systems to ensure a rapid response to any flooding, landslides or other weather-related emergencies.

Southern China has experienced repeated heavy rainfall during this year's flood season.

(By Zhang Jiahao)