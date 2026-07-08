National seafarer assessment center opens in Guangzhou's Nansha

The Nansha District in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.(Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A national-level seafarer competency assessment center officially opened Tuesday in Nansha District, Guangzhou, becoming the first facility of its kind in southern China.

The Guangzhou Seafarers' Competency Evaluation Demonstration Center includes 30 assessment laboratories covering four areas: ocean-going navigation, marine and electrical engineering, seafarer certification, and inland waterway crew certification.

Its software and hardware facilities rank among the most advanced both domestically and internationally, enabling full-scale evaluation of managerial, operational and support-level crew members.

Local authorities said the center is expected to improve the standardization and efficiency of seafarer training and assessment while supporting the development of a skilled maritime workforce in southern China.

The facility is expected to contribute to talent development for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as it expands its role as an international shipping hub.

(By Zhang Dongfang)