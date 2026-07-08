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China-Vietnam border port sees rising traveler traffic, launches tax refunds

2026-07-08 16:37:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Passenger traffic through Hekou, a major border crossing between China's Yunnan province and Vietnam, rose 9.2% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier, customs data showed.

Hekou Customs said 3.09 million travelers crossed the border during the January-June period, reflecting sustained growth in cross-border movement between the two countries.

Authorities have also introduced new measures to boost inbound tourism and consumption. Hekou officially launched a tax refund program earlier this month for overseas visitors departing China, allowing eligible travelers to claim refunds on purchases made within the country.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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