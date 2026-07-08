Yunnan exports first wild edible fungi shipment of 2026

(ECNS) -- A 14-kilogram shipment of fresh matsutake mushrooms from Shangri-La, in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan province, cleared customs Saturday and was flown overseas, marking the province's first export of wild edible fungi this year, Kunming Customs said Tuesday.

Yunnan is one of China's richest regions for wild edible fungi, with more than 900 edible species supported by its diverse climate and terrain.

"The whole process from picking to air shipment took less than 24 hours," said Wang Jiyuan, manager of a Kunming-based freight forwarding company. He noted that the export season for Yunnan's wild fungus usually peaks from mid-July to September, but favorable rainfall and temperatures this year have produced high-quality harvests, with export volumes expected to increase.

Because fresh wild fungi are highly perishable, customs clearance is critical. Kunming Changshui Airport Customs has introduced measures including pre-declaration, appointment-based clearance and a green channel for fresh agricultural products to speed up processing.

Li Jingchao, deputy head of the airport customs' Second Port Supervision Section, said priority is given to document review, inspection and release for fresh, high-value agricultural products such as matsutake mushrooms, reducing customs clearance times to less than 30 minutes.

(By Tang Yuxian)