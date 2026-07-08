4th Taolu World Cup kicks off in Haikou

(ECNS) -- The IWUF 4th Taolu World Cup opened at Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium in Hainan Province on Tuesday. Ten gold medals were contested and decided on the first day of competition, including men's and women's changquan (Long Fist), nanquan (Southern Fist), taijiquan (Taichi), daoshu (Broadsword) and jianshu (Straight Sword).

Malaysian athlete Chen Szu-Wei competes in the men's daoshu (Broadsword) event at the IWUF 4th Taolu World Cup in Haikou, Hainan Province, on July 7. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The tournament has attracted 206 athletes, team leaders and coaches from 29 countries and regions.

Su Cho Man from Macao, China, competes in the women's daoshu (Broadsword) event at the IWUF 4th Taolu World Cup in Haikou, Hainan Province, on July 7. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A series of accompanying events, including the "First Hainan International Wushu Culture Month" and a "Wushu Culture Exhibition," were launched alongside the tournament.

Hainan has also introduced "sightseeing plus tournament" travel routes, integrating martial arts into the province's sports tourism product system.

(By Tang Yuxian)