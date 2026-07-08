China to punish 'Taiwan independence' forces for acts of separatism, official says

(ECNS) -- China will punish "Taiwan independence" forces in accordance with the law if they carry out acts that separate the country and undermine ethnic unity, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the office, made the remarks when asked to comment on Taiwan authorities' criticism of the mainland's Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress, which took effect on July 1.

Chen said the law stipulates that the rule of law will be used to prevent and combat illegal activities related to ethnic affairs. It is based on China's national conditions, consistent with legal principles and in line with international practices, and is a necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, he said.

However, Chen said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), driven by its pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and political interests, was attempting to erase and distort Taiwan residents' identification with the Chinese nation.

"Their repeated baseless attacks and smears against the law are aimed at fabricating excuses for betraying the nation, splitting the country, undermining cross-Strait relations and restricting exchanges across the Taiwan Strait," Chen said.

No matter what tactics the DPP authorities use, they cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, nor can they sever the ties shared by people on both sides, erase Chinese cultural influences in Taiwan or stop the historical trend toward reunification, Chen added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)