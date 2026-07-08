Two scientists receive China's top science award

(ECNS) -- Chen Liquan and Ben De, both academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, received the 2025 State Preeminent Science and Technology Award, China's highest scientific honor, at a ceremony held Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chen, a researcher at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, is a pioneer of lithium-ion battery technology in China.

He developed the country’s first lithium battery, established its first pilot production line, and pioneered an in-situ solidification battery technology, laying the groundwork for advances in next-generation batteries, including sodium-ion batteries.

Ben, a researcher at China Electronics Technology Group Co. Ltd., is a leading radar scientist.

He developed China's first airborne pulse-Doppler fire-control radar and its first large-scale long-range phased-array early warning radar. H

is work has contributed to advances in pulse-Doppler and phased-array radar technologies used in integrated land, sea, air and space surveillance systems.

The award, established in 1999 and first conferred in 2000, is given annually to no more than two individuals. Past laureates include Yuan Longping, Wang Xuan, Tu Youyou, Wang Yongzhi, Wu Mengchao and Li Deren.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)