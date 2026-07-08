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China-Laos Railway handles over 20 million metric tons of cross-border freight

2026-07-08 16:36:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The China-Laos Railway has transported more than 20 million metric tons of cross-border goods since its opening, with over 23,000 cross-border freight trains operated, China Railway said on Wednesday.

Since the railway began operations on Dec. 3, 2021, railway authorities in China and Laos have strengthened freight transport coordination and improved capacity and efficiency, driving steady growth in cross-border cargo volumes.

A train loaded with fresh vegetables departs from Yanhe Station on the China-Laos Railway in Yuxi, Yunnan Province on Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
A train loaded with fresh vegetables departs from Yanhe Station on the China-Laos Railway in Yuxi, Yunnan Province on Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

By the end of 2025, the railway had transported nearly 17 million metric tons of cross-border goods.

(By Kira)

 
 

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