Shanxi agricultural expert honored for advances in seed breeding along Yellow River

(ECNS) -- Jing Pengfei, head of the agricultural seed station in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, has received the 2025 New Era Youth Pioneer Award for his contributions to modern seed breeding and crop management in the Yellow River Basin.

Harvesters work in a wheat field on saline-alkali soil in Wanrong County, Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, on June 12, 2026. (Photo: China Daily)

The award, presented by the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation, recognizes young professionals for outstanding achievements in their fields.

As a major wheat-producing region, Yuncheng has achieved a 98.5% high-quality wheat seed coverage rate across 93,000 hectares and established eight national-level and 19 provincial-level seed bases.

Jing, who joined the bureau in 2013 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in genetics, studied standardized seed breeding systems in Germany in 2017. He later applied these methods during his time as a village-based assistance official in Xiaxian County, helping local farmers adopt modern technologies and green pest-control methods.

More recently, Jing’s department cooperated with local seed enterprises to develop a rice-wheat crop rotation system tailored for the saline-alkali soils of the Yellow River floodplain. The project yielded localized rice seeds exceeding 4.5 metric tons per hectare, comparable to those in traditional rice-growing regions of southern China.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)