Inner Mongolia reports sharp rise in wintering waterbird numbers

(ECNS)— More than 185,000 waterbirds have been recorded wintering in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region so far this year, and over 570,000 were counted during the spring migration season.

Those figures are up by more than 25,000 and 255,000, respectively, from the same periods a year earlier, a sign of continued growth in bird populations and steady improvement in the region's environment.

Home to vast forests, grasslands and wetlands, Inner Mongolia is an important stopover and wintering ground for migratory birds. To better protect local biodiversity, the region has published a list of key protected wild plants and set up long-term mechanisms for ecological conservation.

Inner Mongolia recently issued its second general forest chief order of 2026, centered on protecting birds, wild animals and plants and safeguarding migratory routes. Forestry, public security and market regulation authorities will work together to crack down on the illegal hunting, transport and trade of wildlife and wildlife products.

Patrols will also be increased in key areas such as breeding grounds, wintering sites and migration corridors to reduce disturbance from human activity. Public awareness campaigns will be rolled out as well, promoting bird and wildlife protection and encouraging wider participation in conservation.

(By intern