China releases full list of 2026 key national projects

(ECNS) -- China has finalized and released the full list of its key national construction projects for 2026, the country's top economic planner said Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission recently issued the third and final batch of projects, backed by 193.5 billion yuan (around 28.4 billion U.S. dollars) drawn from ultra-long special treasury bonds. So far this year, the commission and relevant industry authorities have arranged a total of 800 billion yuan to support 1,417 major projects.

The projects span critical sectors, among them scientific and technological innovation, ecological protection and restoration in the Yangtze River basin, major transport infrastructure along the Yangtze River, urban underground pipeline networks, major water conservancy works, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, higher education upgrading and the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program.

Alongside the projects, China is speeding up planning, policymaking and institutional reforms. These include refining railway investment and pricing, overhauling how cities along the Yangtze River charge for sewage treatment, and updating agricultural water pricing.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)