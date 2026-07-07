South China city Guigang raises flood response to highest level

(ECNS)— Guigang, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, raised its flood and typhoon emergency response to Level I, the highest level, on Monday after Typhoon Maysak triggered torrential rain that pushed multiple rivers above warning levels.

As of 6 a.m., the water level at the Guigang Hydrological Station on the Yujiang River had reached 46.25 meters, 5.05 meters above the warning level. It was forecast to peak at 47.5 meters at around 11 p.m. A total of 16 hydrological stations on 14 rivers had recorded water levels above warning marks.

The Guigang Hydrology Center maintained a red flood alert, urging communities to closely monitor rainfall and water levels and strengthen embankment patrols.

Heavy rain was expected to continue through Thursday.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, authorities had reported no deaths, injuries or missing persons. More than 50,000 people had been affected by the flooding, over 11,000 had been evacuated, and 18 temporary shelters had been opened.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)