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China willing to provide more assistance to Venezuela depending on disaster situation

2026-07-07 16:38:24Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China is willing to provide more assistance to Venezuela depending on the country's disaster situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks at a press conference when asked a question about China's assistance in Venezuela's disaster relief.

China pays close attention to the earthquake disaster in Venezuela, the spokesperson said.

She noted that in addition to the cash assistance that China had provided to Venezuela, the Chinese government had decided to provide 100 million yuan (about $14.71 billion) as donations in support of the country's disaster response.

The Red Cross Society of China has provided $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Venezuelan Red Cross, she said.

She noted that the first batch of 80 metric tons of Chinese government assistance supplies, including generators, water purifiers, tents and blankets, arrived in Venezuela on Monday via a chartered flight.

China has also provided satellite images of the disaster-stricken areas to Venezuela and Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese associations in Venezuela have provided a large amount of mechanical equipment and food supplies, she said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

 



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