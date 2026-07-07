Shanghai youth camp welcomes record international participation

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Shanghai International Sister Cities Youth Camp opened Monday evening, welcoming a record 151 students and teachers from 23 countries.

Organized by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, the 10-day event focuses on UN Sustainable Development Goals, including youth development, cultural heritage, and sustainable communities.

(Photo: China News Service)

Participants will tour Shanghai landmarks, visit tech parks, and join cultural workshops to learn about the city’s innovation and sustainable development.

During the opening event, students participated in hands-on experiences featuring Chinese traditional crafts, such as shadow puppetry and tea art, alongside modern technology like 3D printing and AI. Diplomatic officials from countries including France, Canada, South Korea, and Australia also attended the ceremony.

Launched in 2009, the Shanghai International Sister Cities Youth Camp is now in its 16th year. Organizers said the program serves as a platform for international educational exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and its sister cities.