East China fishing-net town exports $36.8 million worth of products

(ECNS) — Shitou Town in east China's Anhui province exported 250 million yuan (US$36.8 million) worth of fishing nets in 2025 as its traditional fishing-net industry expanded its presence in overseas markets, a local government official said.

A fishing net manufacturing factory in Shitou Town, Anhui Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Its products are mainly exported to Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia.

By the end of 2025, Shitou Town had more than 550 fishing-net companies and self-employed businesses. The industry generated an annual output value of over 1 billion yuan and provided jobs for more than 10,000 people in the surrounding area.

Local producers are upgrading equipment and shifting from scattered household workshops to large-scale, automated manufacturing. Some have also introduced artificial intelligence to improve production management and efficiency.

Fishing-net exports from the town rose about 30% year on year in the first half of 2026. Many local companies have full order books, with machines running around the clock to meet growing overseas demand.

(By Wu Jingjing)