China opposes Japan's interference in legitimate activities of Chinese scientific research vessels: spokesperson

(ECNS) -- China firmly opposes Japan's interference in the legitimate activities of Chinese scientific research vessels and has lodged solemn representations with Japan, Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing Tuesday.

Noting that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Mao said that Chinese research vessels' activities in the waters adjacent to the Diaoyu Dao are matters under China's sovereign rights, which are legitimate, lawful, and beyond reproach.

(By Zhang Dongfang)





