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Macao tops Chinese outbound tourists satisfaction list for second consecutive year

2026-07-07 18:01:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Macao has topped the "Top Ten Destinations for Chinese Outbound Tourist Satisfaction" list for the second consecutive year, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) on Monday.

The ranking was released by the China Tourism Academy in Beijing on the same day.

The top 10 destinations are: Macao, New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Argentina, Spain, Singapore, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

Macao received high marks in the categories of "leisure and entertainment" and "attractions and accommodation".

Cheng Weidong, deputy director of MGTO, said Macao's success lies in its comprehensive service quality assurance system featuring "broad participation, multi-dimensional response and precise supervision."

The Macao SAR government has been making efforts to enhance visitor experience, improve tourism services, diversify tourism products and strengthen reception capacity, while stepping up cross-regional collaboration to boost tourist satisfaction from multiple dimensions.

MGTO said it will continue to work with the industry to optimize tourism services and facilities, step up promotional efforts and host major events to showcase Macao's diverse tourism appeal. The goal is to promote high-quality development of the integrated tourism and leisure sector and further enrich the city's identity as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

（By Tang Yuxian)

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