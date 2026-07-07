AI supply chain boosts earning outlook for China's listed companies

(ECNS) - More than 87% of Chinese A-share companies that have issued first-half earnings guidance so far expect improved results, with AI-related industries emerging as a major source of profit growth, according to market data.

Seventy listed companies had released first-half forecasts as of Monday, and 61 expected higher profits or a return to profitability, Wind data showed.

Among the strongest performers, electronics manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry forecasts first-half net profit attributable to shareholders of 7.8 billion yuan to 8.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion-$1.13 billion), up 18%-22% year over year.

The company said growth was driven by its diversified business operations, global production network and deeper cooperation with major customers.

Companies reporting positive earnings guidance were mainly in AI-related segments, including semiconductors, computing infrastructure, memory and optical modules.

Analysts said rapid expansion of AI applications and continued investment in large language models have boosted demand across the supply chain, helping Chinese suppliers convert strong order growth into higher profits.

(By Zhang Jiahao)